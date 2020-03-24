Play

Martin signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old had spent his entire seven-year career with the Lions to this point, averaging 46.0 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards. Martin also handled kickoff duties, as he could be in the mix with Brandon McManus for the job. Martin will likely take over starting duties at punter at least in 2020, leaving Colby Wadman and Trevor Daniel on the roster behind him.

