Watch Now:

Perine (knee) is

The veteran complementary back was reported to be in line to suit up Sunday, and his availability is now confirmed. Perine will therefore be available to handle his usual solid No. 2 role alongside top back Javonte Williams against a Chargers defense that's allowed 149 rushing yards per contest in the last three games, along with the second-most receptions (75) to running backs on the season.

More News