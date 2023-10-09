Perine rushed six times for 22 yards while catching four of five targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Perine wound up splitting time with undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin in place of Javonte Williams (quadriceps) on Sunday, receiving 10 combined touches compared to the latter's 12. Both players were productive when called upon, with Perine doing most of his damage as a receiver out of the backfield. McLaughlin wound up with the better fantasy line by scoring the only touchdown between the two, and he was also the first back deployed by Denver in the loss. That said, Perine should maintain his complementary role whether its alongside McLaughlin or a limited Williams for Thursday's matchup against Kansas City.