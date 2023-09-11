Perine rushed eight times for 41 yards and secured all four targets for 37 yards in the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Perine served as an ideal complement to Javonte Williams, who was playing in his first regular-season game since his season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of 2022. While Williams' 13 carries Sunday might be a bit misleading given head coach Sean Payton had noted his lead back would be on a "minutes limit" in the contest, Perine's workload was nevertheless encouraging for the time being. The 2017 fourth-round pick of Washington carved out a steady but relatively modest complementary role behind Joe Mixon in Cincinnati the last three seasons, and once Williams is back to normal usage, it's likely Perine's touches are accordingly scaled back somewhat from the volume he saw Sunday.