Perine (knee) rushed twice for eight yards and caught all five of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Perine finished second behind Courtland Sutton (62) in receiving yards. He handled his usual role in the backfield on passing situations, suggesting that the knee injury that kept Perine out of Friday's practice isn't hampering him any longer. Perine has caught multiple passes in all but one game for the Broncos heading into a Week 15 trip to Detroit.