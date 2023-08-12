Perine rushed for 26 yards on six attempts and did not haul in his lone target in Friday's preseason opener against Arizona.

Perine got the start with Javonte Williams (knee) still being eased back into action after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. Head coach Sean Payton insists that Williams can and will see the field this preseason, which would be an impressive feat considering how severe knee injuries can be to return from without issue, especially at the running back position. That's one of the main reasons the Broncos added a reliable veteran like Samaje, not to just complement the lead back, but also to serve as an insurance policy if Williams is forced to miss time at any point this year. Williams' next opportunity to return will be when Denver takes on San Francisco on Aug. 19.