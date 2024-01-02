Perine rushed four times for 10 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Perine operated as the Broncos' No. 3 running back Sunday, playing just 17 of Denver's 69 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, fellow running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin were on the field for 31 and 19 snaps, respectively. Perine's 26 total yards from scrimmage was his lowest total since Week 13, and it appears he has taken a backseat to the rookie McLaughlin in the backfield pecking order. With such limited opportunities, the veteran remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 18 matchup with the Raiders.