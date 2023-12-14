Perine (knee) doesn't have a game status for Saturday's matchup with the Lions after he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After being listed as a full participant Tuesday on the Broncos' first Week 15 injury report, Perine was downgraded to a non-participant Wednesday, but his return to full activity Thursday suggests his absence from practice was maintenance-related. He should be able to fill his usual role as the Broncos' preferred running back on passing downs, with Javonte Williams continuing to see the bulk of the snaps on early downs. Perine has drawn at least one target in all 13 of Denver's games to date and has already established career-high totals in catches (40) and receiving yards (378).