Perine is expected to start Sunday against the Jets with Javonte Williams (quadriceps) inactive for the contest, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

In last weekend's win over the Bears -- a contest in which Williams played just eight snaps on offense -- Perine logged 22 snaps with six carries for 12 yards with two catches for 23 yards, while rookie Jaleel McLaughlin took 16 snaps and carried seven times for 72 yards with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. With Williams out this weekend, Dwayne Washington is available in reserve, with Perine and McLaughlin likely to form a timeshare out of the backfield. With that in mind, Perine represents a lineup option for those looking to replace Williams or who are otherwise scrambling for a replacement running back.