Perine (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 14 game versus the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Perine popped up on the injury report Friday due to a knee issue that caused him to miss practice. Despite that development, the running back appears in line to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday. Perine will likely continue to work as the Broncos' No. 2 back behind Javonte Williams in that contest.