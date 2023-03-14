Perine has agreed to terms with the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, Perine is heading to Denver on two-year, $7.5 million deal, with another $1 million in incentives. After having backed up Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, Perine is poised to join a Denver backfield that also includes 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams, who is bouncing back from a knee injury that landed him on IR last season. In that context, Perine is a candidate see his share of backfield touches out of the gate for the Broncos this coming season.
