Perine (leg/knee) logged nine of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

With Javonte Williams (18 snaps/10 carries) back in action after a one-game absence Thursday and Jaleel McLaughlin (21 snaps/seven carries) also factoring in, Perine saw a reduced role in Week 6 en route to recording zero carries, two catches for 16 yards, and a fumble late in the game. Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Perine may have suffered a leg or knee injury during the contest, so the running back's status will be something to monitor ahead of Denver's Oct. 22 matchup against Green Bay.