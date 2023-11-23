Perine (knee) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Perine was limited Wednesday, but his return to full participation a day later sets the stage for the running back to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns. Though Perine has logged just one carry in each of his last three contests, he made his mark in Week 11 by catching all seven of his targets for 60 yards in a 21-20 win over the Vikings. Overall he's averaging 2.9 carries for 11.8 yards and 3.2 catches for 32.6 yards through 10 outings, numbers that give Perine modest fantasy utility in PPR formats.