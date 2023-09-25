Perine rushed three times for nine yards and secured two of his three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Perine had another disappointing outing Sunday as the Broncos fell to the Dolphins in a blowout loss. The veteran played fewer offensive snaps (19) than Javonte Williams (26), but both backs finished with two grabs on three targets in the passing game. As the season moves on, it's likely that Williams will continue to see the majority of the work out of the backfield, as the second-year rusher handled 11 carries on the ground compared to Perine's three rushes. Going forward, it seems Perine could be difficult to trust for consistent production in an offense that is still trying to find its footing under head coach Sean Payton. The 28-year-old could have an opportunity for a bounce-back performance in Week 4 when the Broncos visit the Bears and their struggling defense.