Perine rushed once for one yard and caught both of his targets for five yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Perine's quiet performance Sunday came on day when the Broncos offense took a step back from their recent stretch of success. Perine played just 12 of Denver's 60 offensive snaps, behind Javonte Williams (39) and ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin (9). The veteran recorded season lows in receiving yards and rushing yards in games with at least one carry. Based on Perine's inconsistent usage behind Williams, he remains an untrustworthy option for fantasy purposes. The 28-year-old should continue to have an uphill battle for valuable touches when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 14.