Perine carried three times for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to to Raiders.

Perine played 38 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in the contest, placing him behind starter Javonte Williams (41) but ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin (nine), the latter of whom exited early with a head injury. After signing a two-year, $7.5 million deal with Denver last spring, Perine finished his first season in Denver with 53 carries for 238 yards and a touchdown and a career-high 50 receptions for 455 yards. Heading into the final year of his contract in 2024, Perine should continue to compete for backfield snaps with Williams and McLaughlin.