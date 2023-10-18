Perine (leg/knee) isn't listed on the Broncos' Week 7 injury report.

Troy Renck of Denver 7 News previously relayed that Perine may have sustained a leg or knee injury during last Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, but the running back is evidently good to go for Sunday's game against the Packers. At this stage, however, Perine's fantasy upside is capped, with Javonte Williams on hand to lead Denver's backfield and Jaleel McLaughlin having carved out a key complementary role in the team's backfield of late.