Perine rushed once for five yards and caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Perine's limited usage continued Sunday, as the running back played just 17 of the Broncos' 71 offensive snaps and handle three touches in the contest. The veteran played well behind starter Javonte Williams, who was on the field for 45 snaps. Meanwhile, rookie Jaleel McLaughlin played just eight snaps but handled three more carries than Perine. The 2023 campaign has been mostly a disappointment for Perine, as he has clearly taken a backseat to McLaughlin as the preferred backup for carries in Denver's ground game. The 28-year-old is remaining involved in the passing attack, recording at least two receptions in every game this season. Going forward, Perine will likely continue to be difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production. The Broncos will head into a bye in Week 9 before squaring off against the Bills on Nov. 13.