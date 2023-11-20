Perine gained seven yards on his lone rush attempt while catching all seven of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over Minnesota.

Perine finished with one carry for the third consecutive week, but it was his work as a receiver that made an impact in the box score. The veteran backup racked up more than half of his production on the Broncos' game-winning touchdown drive in the closing moments of Sunday's win. Perine was not the beneficiary of the aforementioned score, but he strung together chunks of yardage on four consecutive receptions that helped bring Denver within striking distance of Minnesota's goal line. Javonte Williams is still the primary back heading into next Sunday's matchup against Cleveland, leaving Perine for those in deeper or PPR formats.