Perine is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury.

Perine was listed as a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he might have suffered a setback at some point along the way after downgrading to no activity Friday. Given the way he ended the week of practice, Perine may not be ready to play Sunday, though official word on his status should come when Denver releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Perine is out this weekend, rookie Jaleel McLaughlin could be in line for additional snaps behind Javonte Williams, particularly on passing downs.