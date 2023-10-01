Perine rushed six times for 12 yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over Chicago.

Javonte Williams (hip) exited after two drives, but Jaleel McLaughlin produced 104 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown on 10 touches while Perine failed to find running room. Perine has just 161 scrimmage yards on 18 carries and 13 targets through four games with Denver, but if Williams is unable to play in Week 5 against the Jets, both Perine and McLaughlin could be in line for additional opportunities.