Perine rushed six times for 37 yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Perine operated as the primary backup to Javonte Williams on Saturday, playing 39 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps while Williams handled a 48 percent snap share. The 28-year-old Perine was more efficient, gaining 48 yards from scrimmage on seven touches, while Williams recorded 20 yards on 14 touches. With that said, Perine's slightly elevated usage in Week 15 was likely due to game script, as the Broncos were playing from behind throughout the game. The veteran will be hard to trust for fantasy purposes as long as Williams can stay healthy. The Broncos host the Patriots in Week 16.