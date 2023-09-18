Perine carried once for four yards and secured three of his four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Despite leading all Denver running backs in offensive snaps Sunday, Perine was unable to get much going for fantasy purposes. The veteran's 50 percent snap share was just over that of teammate Javonte Williams, who reached a 45 percent snap share in the contest. With that said, Williams was much more involved in the game plan, carrying 12 times and earning three targets in the passing game. It's possible that Perine could continue to see a dip in touches with Williams proving he can handle a normal workload going forward. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old will look to have a bounce-back performance when Broncos visit the Dolphins in Week 3.