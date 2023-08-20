Perine rushed three times for 22 yards and no receptions in Saturday's preseason loss to San Francisco.

Perine was the second running back to enter Saturday's contest following the healthy return of Javonte Williams (knee). The latter saw the bulk of action on Denver's opening drive, confirming Williams' status as lead back. The 27-year-old should still receive touches as a backup (similar to his time in Cincinnati), especially early in the season while the team eases Williams back into action. However, any hopes for Perine to begin the year as starter if Williams wasn't ready for Week 1 can be safely discarded.