Perine carried the ball seven times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Javonte Williams left the game briefly on the Broncos' opening drive to be checked out for a neck injury, and Perine took advantage by scoring his first TD of the season on a three-yard plunge. Williams was back in on the next possession, but Perine continued to make an impact when he had the ball in his hands, with three of his subsequent touches going for more than 10 yards. It's been a disappointing first season in Denver for the 28-year-old back, who got into the end zone six times with the Bengals in 2022, but he's topped 60 scrimmage yards in back-to-back contests as he reclaims the No. 2 RB role from rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.