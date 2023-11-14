Perine rushed the ball one time for eight yards in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills. He added three receptions for 35 yards.

Perine's role as a rusher remained minimal, as he now has two or fewer rushes in four consecutive games. Instead, he was primarily on the field in passing scenarios and managed to finish tied for second on the team in receiving yards. Perine serves a valuable role for the Denver offense due to his work as a pass blocker, but that currently translates to little fantasy value.