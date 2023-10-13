Perine may have suffered a leg or knee injury during Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Perine fumbled on Denver's final offensive play of the game, and he presumably suffered the injury during that sequence. The severity of the issue isn't clear, but he'll have nine days to rest and recover before the Broncos square off against Green Bay in Week 7. Perine didn't see a rushing attempt Thursday, though he did have two catches for 16 yards.