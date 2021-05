The Broncos selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

Williams (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) is a big wideout from Auburn who was expected to go at least two rounds earlier than this, so he could be a bargain pickup for the Broncos in the late sixth. With 4.49 speed and a 37-inch vertical Williams has the tools to project as a viable outside receiver in the NFL, though in Denver there's already a long list of standout pass-catching prospects ahead of him.