Broncos' Seth Williams: Not active at practice
RotoWire Staff
Jun 13, 2022
2:47 pm ET
1 min read
Williams (undisclosed) was not practicing Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
It's unclear what exactly is holding Williams out of practice at this point. In his absence, offseason addition Travis Fulgham seems most likely to fill the role of backup big-bodied boundary receiver.
