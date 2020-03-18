Play

The Broncos placed a contract tender on Taylor's exclusive rights Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Taylor spent the majority of 2019 with the Colts, both on their active roster and practice squad. Indy ultimately waived him in November before he was claimed by the Broncos. The 23-year-old did not suit up for the team once he was picked up, but he will now set his sights on earning a roster spot in 2020.

