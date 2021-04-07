Stephen agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Stephen was cut by the Vikings in March after starting all 16 games for the team last season. The 30-year-old defensive tackle made 34 tackles and a half sack during that time. Broncos starting nose tackle Mike Purcell is battling a Lisfranc injury in his foot, so Stephen could wind up in a starting role if that injury lingers into the 2021 season. Otherwise, Stephen may need to settle for rotational duties.