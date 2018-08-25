Thomas left Friday's game against the Redskins with an eye injury and went to a local hospital for further testing, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Thomas is seeking a special teams role with the Broncos. It's an uncommon injury, so the severity isn't clear. Expect more details to come out over the weekend.

