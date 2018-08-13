Broncos' Shamarko Thomas: Signed by Denver
Thomas was signed by the Broncos on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Thomas was swiftly released by the Colts after being ejected during the team's preseason opener due to an unnecessary roughness penalty Thursday. The Broncos need immediate depth at safety, however, following the likely season-ending injury to Jamal Carter (hamstring).
