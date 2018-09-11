Broncos' Shamarko Thomas: Signing with Broncos
Thomas is signing with the Broncos, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas spent his first four seasons with the Steelers before joining the Bills for the 2017 season, during which he recorded 8 tackles in 12 games. He will likely fill a depth and special teams role with the Broncos.
