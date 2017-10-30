The Broncos activated Ray (wrist) on Monday from their Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

After missing the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from left wrist surgery, Ray will make his 2017 debut Monday against the Chiefs, reclaiming his starting role at the outside linebacker spot opposite Von Miller. During his second NFL campaign, Ray proved to an effective complement to Miller as a pass rusher, logging eight sacks to go with 48 total tackles across 16 games in 2016.