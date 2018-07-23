Ray didn't have surgery on his left wrist this summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ray had three surgeries on his wrist in a span of four months last season and was expected to have another procedure in June. The doctor scheduled to perform the surgery determined it wasn't necessary, giving Ray a much quicker timetable for return. The 2015 first-round pick now has a shot to be ready for Week 1, though he'll likely come off the bench behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. It's unclear if Ray will take part in any portion of training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories