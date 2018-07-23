Broncos' Shane Ray: Avoids wrist surgery
Ray didn't have surgery on his left wrist this summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ray had three surgeries on his wrist in a span of four months last season and was expected to have another procedure in June. The doctor scheduled to perform the surgery determined it wasn't necessary, giving Ray a much quicker timetable for return. The 2015 first-round pick now has a shot to be ready for Week 1, though he'll likely come off the bench behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. It's unclear if Ray will take part in any portion of training camp.
More News
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Slated for multi-month absence•
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Surgery recommended•
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Wrist troubles resurface•
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Won't have fifth-year option exercised•
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Unlikely to have fifth-year picked up•
-
Broncos' Shane Ray: Back to full health•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...