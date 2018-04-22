Broncos' Shane Ray: Back to full health
Ray recently indicated that his surgically-repaired left wrist is pain-free, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
Ray underwent three surgeries on his left wrist in a span of four months last fall. The linebacker consequently missed a total of eight games in 2017, and he reportedly dropped to 223 pounds since the wrist injury limited his ability to lift weights. However, the 2015 first-rounder said he's now back to his regular playing weight of 240 pounds and might add even more to his frame in advance the upcoming season. Entering the last year of his rookie deal, Ray could remain in Denver through the 2019 campaign if the Broncos choose to exercise his fifth-year option prior to the May 3rd deadline.
