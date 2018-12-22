Ray has an undisclosed illness and is questionable for Monday's game against the Raiders, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Ray was added to the injury report Friday and the specifics of the issue remain unclear. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch last week against Cleveland, so there's no guarantee he suits up Monday at Oakland even if he's healthy enough to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...