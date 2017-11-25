Ray (wrist/ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Ray injured both his wrist and ankle in last week's loss to the Bengals. After missing Wednesday's practices, the 24-year-old saw limited work in the following days. He is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. Shaquil Barrett and DeMarcus Walker would likely see increased work if Ray is forced to miss the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop