Broncos' Shane Ray: Deemed questionable
Ray (wrist/ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Ray injured both his wrist and ankle in last week's loss to the Bengals. After missing Wednesday's practices, the 24-year-old saw limited work in the following days. He is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. Shaquil Barrett and DeMarcus Walker would likely see increased work if Ray is forced to miss the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...