Ray (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Ray sat out Denver's win over the Cardinals in Week 7 while nursing this ankle injury, and appears unlikely to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday. If the fourth-year linebacker is indeed unable to suit up in Week 8, expect either Josey Jewell or Joseph Jones to serve as the primary backup to Von Miller (ankle).

More News
Our Latest Stories