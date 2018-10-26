Broncos' Shane Ray: Doubtful for Week 8
Ray (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Ray sat out Denver's win over the Cardinals in Week 7 while nursing this ankle injury, and appears unlikely to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday. If the fourth-year linebacker is indeed unable to suit up in Week 8, expect either Josey Jewell or Joseph Jones to serve as the primary backup to Von Miller (ankle).
