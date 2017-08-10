Play

Ray (wrist) is expected to miss at least one or two games to start the regular season following surgery, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Ray suffered form a torn ligament in his left wrist back in late July and looks to be sticking to his original timetable of 6-to-8 weeks following surgery. With Shaq Barrett also expected to be out to start the regular season, the Broncos are heading into the regular season shorthanded at outside linebacker.

