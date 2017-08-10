Broncos' Shane Ray: Expected to miss one or two games
Ray (wrist) is expected to miss at least one or two games to start the regular season following surgery, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
Ray suffered form a torn ligament in his left wrist back in late July and looks to be sticking to his original timetable of 6-to-8 weeks following surgery. With Shaq Barrett also expected to be out to start the regular season, the Broncos are heading into the regular season shorthanded at outside linebacker.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...