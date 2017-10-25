Head coach Vance Joseph said Ray (wrist) will be activated from injured reserve and start Monday against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Shaquil Barrett had been starting at strongside linebacker, but that stint will come to an end now that Ray is back to full strength. Ray's addition should upgrade the Broncos' pass rush, providing opposing offensive lines with dilemmas on both sides of the field with Von Miller wreaking havoc at the other outside linebacker spot. Miller and Ray combined for 21.5 sacks last season.