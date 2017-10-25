Head coach Vance Joseph said Ray (wrist) will return from injured reserve and start Monday against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Shaquil Barrett has started at strongside linebacker in Ray's absence, but that stint is over. Ray brings a significant pass-rush agenda to the Broncos defense, which is complemented well by his counterpart Von Miller. The two combined for 21.5 sacks last season and will look to continue terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. This is Ray's third season, and where he's still available, he should be considered a solid midseason pickup.