Ray (illness/wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Ray missed the Broncos' first six games of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, and it appears he may have suffered a setback in last week's loss to the Raiders. Even so, neither the injury nor the illness Ray battled this week were severe enough to keep him sidelined, so the expectation is that the linebacker will serve in his usual role as an edge rusher opposite Von Miller.