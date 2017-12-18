Broncos' Shane Ray: Headed for IR
Ray (wrist) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Ray underwent surgery last Friday, according to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan, and ultimately needed two screws inserted into his injured left wrist. It isn't clear how long his recovery may take, and thus it's not certain that he'll make it back for the start of offseason workouts this coming spring. For the time being, Denver will likely try to replace Ray's production with a combination of Shaquil Barrett and DeMarcus Walker.
