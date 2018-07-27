Ray (wrist) will begin training camp healthy, the Broncos' official site reports.

Ray's wrist didn't require surgery over the summer after he had three procedures on it in a four-month span last season. It's a good sign that he's ready to rock as training camp begins, giving him a final opportunity to prove himself in the final year of his rookie contract. Ray managed to play in just eight games last season and recorded only one sack, and the first-round selection of Bradley Chubb out of NC State puts Ray in a position to serve as a backup behind Miller and Chubb this season.

