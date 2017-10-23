Broncos' Shane Ray: Likely returning Week 8
Ray (wrist) is expected to return for next Monday's game at Kansas City, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos opened up Ray's window for activation from injured reserve last week, when he participated in his first practice of the regular season Wednesday. With an expectation for a return in place, the team seems to believe a second week of drills will be enough to get Ray game-ready. If he receives the all-clear, he may ease into action to test out the state of his wrist. That said, he'll eventually work in concert with Von Miller and again cause headaches for opposing signal callers.
