Ray (wrist/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is optimistic about suiting up for the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ray sprained his ankle in last week's loss to the Bengals and may still be nursing some lingering soreness in his wrist following August surgery. The latter injury prevented Ray from making his season debut until Week 8, with the linebacker having submitted 10 tackles and a sack over his first four appearances of 2017. It's unlikely that either injury prevents him from playing Sunday, but official confirmation on his status will come about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff.