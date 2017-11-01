Ray (wrist) recorded three tackles (one solo) during his season debut Monday night against the Chiefs.

Ray was activated from the Broncos' Reserve/Injured-Designated to Return list prior to the game. The 24-year-old saw a healthy workload in his return, logging 51 defensive snaps (82.0 percent). He suffered no reported setbacks in the contest.

