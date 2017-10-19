Ray (wrist) practiced for the first time of the season Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

"He's not in football shape, but he worked hard today," head coach Vance Joseph said. Ray won't be able to suit up in a game until Week 8 in Kansas City; however, getting back onto the field in any capacity shows his recovery went well. Ray racked up 48 tackles (33 solo) through 16 games last season, but he still won't be the top outside linebacker in Denver since Von Miller and Shaquil Barrett in the lineup.